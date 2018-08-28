Theresa May moves to play down Philip Hammond’s warnings on no-deal Brexit

Theresa May dismissed fears of a no-deal Brexit apocalypse as she played down the Chancellor’s warnings of major economic consequences. The Prime Minister repeated claims that no agreement with the EU “would not be a walk in the park” but “wouldn’t be the end of the world”, initially made by the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Roberto Azevedo. She added the Government is putting in place measures to ensure it can “make a success of no deal” and remains confident it can do similar with a “good deal” – which she maintained it was possible to agree.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs May also said Philip Hammond was highlighting “work in progress” figures released in January when he published a letter just hours after the Government started revealing its no-deal Brexit preparations. The Chancellor was accused by Tory backbenchers of launching another “project fear” by referring to disputed provisional analysis which claimed GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 if Britain resorted to WTO terms. Mr Hammond said such an impact on GDP would have “large fiscal consequences”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He also said this analysis was undergoing a “process of refinement” ahead of a parliamentary vote on any deal. Mrs May, asked about the timing and content of Mr Hammond’s intervention, said she had previously labelled the data as a work in progress. Speaking to reporters on her trade mission to Africa, the PM added: “Look at what the director of the World Trade Organisation has said. “He said about a no deal situation that it would not be a walk in the park but it wouldn’t be the end of the world. “What the Government is doing is putting in place the preparations such that if we’re in that situation we can make a success of it, just as we will make a success of the good deal I believe we’re able to get and the good deal we’re working to get.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.