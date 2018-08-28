Treasury plays down reports Government asked Carney to stay at Bank of England

The Treasury has played down reports suggesting that Mark Carney is being asked to remain as Bank of England Governor until 2020.

The Canadian is currently due to stay on until June 2019, ending six years as head of the UK’s central bank.

But the Evening Standard has suggested the Government quietly approached Mr Carney to remain in his post for another year as it struggles to find a strong enough candidate to replace him.

However, Treasury sources said the department does not recognise the London newspaper’s report and expects to start hunting for a successor in the coming months.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We will begin recruitment for the next Governor of the Bank of England in due course.”

The Bank of England declined to comment.

The Press Association reported earlier this month that Chancellor Philip Hammond’s team was working on the final wording of the job description for Mr Carney’s post, which is expected to demand an in-depth understanding of Britain’s economic predicament in light of Brexit.

The advert is expected to be posted by the end of September, though a firm date has yet to be set.

Mr Carney announced in late 2016 that he would stay in his role until the end of June 2019, opting against a full eight-year term.

It means he will stay on for three months after Britain formally leaves the European Union in March next year, leaving his successor to navigate the aftermath of the EU divorce.

The Governor plays a key role in setting monetary policy and regulation, and serves as chairman of the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, the Financial Policy Committee and the Prudential Regulation Committee.