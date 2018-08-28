Triple-decker roundabout nearing completion

Work to build a triple-decker roundabout to ease congestion and improve safety is nearing completion.

Highways England said the £75 million scheme to revamp one of North Tyneside’s busiest junctions is now 80% complete.

Drivers on the A19 are often forced to queue even if they are going straight on due to the existing set up of the Silverlink roundabout.

Once the project is finished, these vehicles will be able to use a new road beneath the roundabout, while the A1058 Coast Road will continue to run above the junction.

Enough soil to fill 32 Olympic-sized swimming pools has been removed to create the underpass.