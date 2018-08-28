Uber heads in new direction with Toyota on self-driving cars

Uber is teaming up with Toyota to build self-driving cars for its ride-hailing service. Toyota, based in Japan, is also investing 500 million dollars (£387 million) in Uber as part of the alliance. The deal aims to combine the best features from the two companies’ work on autonomous technology into cars that will be picking up Uber’s customers by 2021. By the time that happens, Uber hopes to have completed an initial public offering of stock that will enrich a list of early investors that now includes Toyota. Those investors have been pouring billions of dollars into Uber’s revolutionary ride-hailing service that still has not proven it can make money since its inception nearly a decade ago.

Uber is counting on self-driving cars to help it turn the financial corner by reducing the need to pay human drivers who arrive to pick up passengers in private vehicles summoned through a smartphone app. By expanding into autonomous vehicles, Uber also hopes to ward off a looming competitive threat from another early investor, Google and its self-driving car spin-off Waymo, which is poised to launch its own ride-hailing service in Arizona before the end of this year. “Our goal is to deploy the world’s safest self-driving cars on the Uber network, and this agreement is another significant step towards making that a reality,” said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi. Meanwhile, Toyota is trying to evolve from a pure car maker into a “mobility company”, as are many of its industry peers, including General Motors and Ford in the US. That crusade has prodded decades-old car makers such as Toyota and GM to invest in and partner with technology companies working on self-driving cars while also opening up their own research hubs in Silicon Valley.

