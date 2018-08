UN calls for accountability over persecution of Rohingya in Burma

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for accountability for the “horrendous persecution” of Rohingya Muslims in Burma. Sweden and the Netherlands, meanwhile, are urging the Security Council to refer the crimes to the International Criminal Court.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But China, which has close ties to Burma’s government, says the international community should stop putting pressure on Burma and let its government work out the repatriation of Rohingya refugees as soon as possible with Bangladesh, where nearly one million have fled. Tuesday’s council meeting, commemorating the one-year anniversary of Burma’s latest violent crackdown that led about 700,000 Rohingya to flee, reflected the deep division over addressing the Rohingya crisis.

Rohingya refugees cry as they pray Credit: Altaf Qadri/AP