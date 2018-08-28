Wonga 'collapse' - what does it mean for customers?

The payday lender is teetering on collapse after a surge in compensation claims. Credit: PA

Wonga has lined up potential administrators after a surge in compensation claims pushed the payday lender to the brink of collapse, according to reports. The firm has said it is "considering all options" just weeks after shareholders pumped £10 million in a bid to save it from going bust. But what does this mean for customers?

Will Wonga customers still have to keep up with payments?

Wonga has not yet officially gone into administration and customers are advised to keep up with their payments. According to Wonga's website: "You’ll have three days to repay before we charge you a missed payment fee of £15." Consumer advice website 'Which?' told ITV News: "We don't have any formal advice but would suggest customers of Wonga continue as usual with paying back their loan until (and if) they are advised otherwise, to check their contract to make sure that nothing about the terms of their loan and repayment schedule will change in the event of their loan being sold on to another company as part for the administration process. "We would advise that they should continue to apply for compensation, although we cannot guarantee what provision is available in the event of administration and would expect the administrators to issue guidance on this."

If Wonga goes into administration, what happens to my loan?

According to Sky News, Wonga has earmarked financial services firm Grant Thornton to act as administrator in case the lender's board decides it can not avoid insolvency. Wonga's main assets are loans and administrators would still want to claw back the money owed. The only side of the business that will be affected is the lending of money.

Wonga has faced a barrage of criticism over the high interest it charges on its loans. Credit: PA

What happens if my debt is sold, do I still have to pay the loan back?

Yes. Instead of owing Wonga, you will be paying the new creditor. The terms and conditions of the original agreement with Wonga shouldn't change.

Why is Wonga paying customers compensation?

Wonga has faced a barrage of criticism over the high interest it charges on its loans and it has been accused of targeting those who are vulnerable. In 2014, the firm introduced a new management team and wrote off £220 million-worth of debt belonging to 330,000 customers after admitting making loans to people who could not afford to repay them.

Financial advice website, Debt Camel, suggests giving Wonga eight weeks to respond to a complaint. Credit: PA

Can I claim compensation?

According to Money Advice Online, in order to get a refund on a payday loan the individual would have to prove ""unfair lending" and the loans could not be repaid without 'undue difficulty’". The regulator of payday loans, Financial Conduct Authority, states that any payday loan has to be affordable. In other words, customers shouldn't have to keep borrowing to make the payments. Individuals seeking compensation would have to make a case for unaffordability of their payday loans in order to claim compensation. Money Advice Online told ITV News: "It is still worth making a claim for compensation, if you don't ask you don't get. "Payday lenders have gone into administration before and carried on paying out for a very long time, such as Cash Genie. "Others, such as Cheque Centres, stopped paying refunds within a couple of months as they ran out of cash." Financial advice website, Debt Camel, suggests giving Wonga eight weeks to respond to a complaint.

Is Wonga still a viable option for a payday loan?