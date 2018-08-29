Brazil to deploy military amid Venezuelan migrant crisis

Brazilian president Michel Temer has announced he will deploy the military to restore order in a state at the heart of the Venezuelan migrant crisis. It comes as new data showed a surge in killings that meant the state now has the highest homicide rate in the country. Between January and June, there were 27.7 homicides for every 100,000 people in Roraima, a poor state in northern Brazil on the border with Venezuela, data from the Violence Monitor showed. Rio Grande do Norte, with 27.1 killings per 100,000, had the second-highest rate, followed by Ceara and Acre, both with 26. In the past three years, Roraima, like many Brazilian states, has been the scene of an intense battle between criminal organisations for territory and influence.

Brazil’s president said he sent in the armed forces to restore security in Roraima Credit: Eraldo Peres/AP

During the same period, it has also been the major entry point into Brazil for Venezuelans fleeing political and economic turmoil in their homeland. Both have put pressure on the state’s institutions and contributed to a feeling of instability. “What we see is that there is a clear feeling of the fragility of local institutions to deal with the fear of people, who are starting to think the state has no rule of law,” said Bruno Paes Manso, a researcher with the Centre for Violence Studies at the University of Sao Paulo. The centre participated in putting together the Violence Monitor. “This leads people to defend themselves … you have this perception: people are arriving from every corner, crime dominates, and homicides multiply in these contexts,” he said. Despite the well-known pressure on Roraima, Mr Manso said the spike was surprising. The rate for all of last year was 25.1 per 100,000 – and Roraima was not in the top 10. In 2016, it had the third-lowest homicide rate in the country. Brazil has long been the world leader in overall homicides.

The monitor registered more than 26,100 killings in Brazil in the first six months of the year – which could be an indication that the number of killings could fall in 2018 after a particularly bloody 2017. This year’s data, however, does not include complete figures from three states. The data was compiled and analyzed by the G1 news portal, the Brazilian Forum on Public Security and the Centre for Violence Studies, and includes murders, deaths during robberies, and assaults that resulted in deaths. In a brief televised address on Tuesday night, Mr Temer announced that he signed a decree to send in the armed forces to restore order and security in Roraima. The federal government had already decided to deploy members of an elite military-style police force after residents of a border town attacked Venezuelans and burned their belongings earlier this month. The decree authorises the deployment starting on Wednesday and lasting until September 12. It could be extended, but Mr Temer did not say how many troops he would send.

