Brexit choice is Chequers or no deal, says Lidington

It is Chequers or no deal on Brexit, de facto deputy prime minister David Lidington has told a French business conference. Speaking to France’s largest employer federation, the Mouvement des Entreprises de France, Mr Lidington set out how the UK was trying to reach a pragmatic solution. But the Cabinet Office Minister said in his keynote speech that the European Commission’s proposal remained unacceptable. He said: “With exactly seven months until the end of the Article 50 process and less than two months ahead of the October European Council, we face the choice between the pragmatic proposals we are discussing now with the European Commission or no deal.

“The alternative models do not meet the level of ambition or the outcome we all want to see delivered. “So we need the EU to engage with us on our positive vision of the future relationship.” Mr Lidington appealed for compromise from the EU side on the basis of co-operation over trade. “The mercantilist system of rivalry and conflict that once characterised relationships in Europe is long in the past,” he said. “Trade liberalisation has been key to the peace, stability and prosperity that we have enjoyed in Western Europe in recent decades. It is an agenda we have worked together to promote. “It is through this system that France continues to enjoy a big trade surplus in goods with the UK – in fact, it is currently France’s biggest trade surplus with any EU country, in the region of six billion euros.”

POLITICS Brexit Credit: PA Graphics