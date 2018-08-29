British woman ‘dies after cosmetic surgery in Turkey’

The devastated partner of a mother-of-three who reportedly died after travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery has said her family are “still waiting for answers” over the tragedy. Leah Cambridge, 29, is said to have died after undergoing a “Brazilian butt lift” at a clinic that boasts celebrity clientele. The procedure, which reshapes the buttocks by transferring fat from areas including the stomach and back, has become an increasingly popular technique for achieving an hourglass figure. Ms Cambridge, a beautician from Leeds, is reported to have travelled to a clinic in the city of Izmir for the £3,000 operation.

Her partner, Scott Franks, 31, said he had been left a “broken man” and warned others considering going under the knife to think about the risks. “People need to be aware of situations that can happen with this treatment,” he told The Sun. “We are still waiting for answers and are also trying to get a flight to bring Leah home.” Neighbours next to the family home described Ms Cambridge as “absolutely stunning”, adding that they believed she had gone to have the treatment against Mr Franks’ wishes.

