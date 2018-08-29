Businessman Sean Gallagher announces fresh bid for presidency

Businessman Sean Gallagher has declared his intention to run in the upcoming Irish presidential election. Mr Gallagher made the formal announcement on Wednesday morning following weeks of speculation over whether he would make a second bid for the office of President of Ireland. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed on Tuesday that the election will be held on Friday October 26.

The former Dragons’ Den star was one of six candidates to lose out to President Michael D Higgins in the last election in 2011. Mr Gallagher secured more than half a million first preference votes, but lost out to Mr Higgins. Last year, State broadcaster RTE apologised to Mr Gallagher over a tweet read out during a live TV debate during the last election campaign. The tweet was purported to be from an official account linked to the late Martin McGuinness, who also ran for president in 2011. However it later emerged the account was not the official campaign account of the Sinn Fein candidate. In a statement declaring his intentions, Mr Gallagher said Ireland was changing and the next president needed to provide a fresh approach “at this important juncture”.

Sean Gallagher at Dublin Castle after he conceded defeat to Michael D Higgins in the last election Credit: Niall Carson/PA