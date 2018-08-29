- ITV Report
Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe taken to hospital after 'blacking out' in Iranian Prison
British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been taken to the hospital wing of the Iranian prison where she is being held.
The charity worker's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said his wife had "blacked out" at Evin prison in Tehran on Wednesday.
Mr Ratcliffe said: "What I do know is that she had a panic attack yesterday in prison and she had another panic attack today, and today she also blacked out, so today she was taken down to the prison clinic and as far as I know that's where she is still.
"I've seen reports saying she's been taken to an external hospital but I haven't had those confirmed."
The news comes as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the Tehran jail on Sunday after three-day release.
A request for an extension of the furlough was refused and she decided to go back voluntarily.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said his "thoughts and prayers" were with the family.
"Unbearable suffering to be apart from daughter with her hopes raised then dashed. We must redouble efforts to find a way to get her home," he tweeted.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime.
She denies the allegation and said she was on holiday in Iran to allow her daughter to spend time with relatives there.
Her four-year-old daughter Gabriella has been staying with family since Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was detained at Imam Khomeini airport in April 2016.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in close touch with Nazanin's family and continue to raise welfare concerns of all our dual national prisoners with the Iranian authorities."