Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe taken to hospital after 'blacking out' in Iranian Prison

British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been taken to the hospital wing of the Iranian prison where she is being held.

The charity worker's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said his wife had "blacked out" at Evin prison in Tehran on Wednesday.

Mr Ratcliffe said: "What I do know is that she had a panic attack yesterday in prison and she had another panic attack today, and today she also blacked out, so today she was taken down to the prison clinic and as far as I know that's where she is still.

"I've seen reports saying she's been taken to an external hospital but I haven't had those confirmed."