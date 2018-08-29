Dolphins can learn to walk on water from each other, study finds

Dolphins can learn tricks such as walking on water from each other in the wild, a 30-year study has revealed.

Scientists in Australia observed that dolphins in Adelaide learned tail-walking from an animal called Billie which had spent time in a dolphinarium after being rescued from a polluted creek in January 1988.

Tail-walking involves a dolphin rising vertically out of the water and then moving forward or backwards across it.

Dolphins rarely do this in the wild but it is a standard part of the routine in almost all dolphinaria.

Billie learned tail-walking by observing the performing dolphins and, when released, began performing the trick regularly in the wild.

The behaviour then faded away after a number of years, with the most prolific tail-walker dying in 2014.