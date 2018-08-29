Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress to go on display in a special exhibition later this year
The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress is to go on display in a special exhibition later this year.
Royal fans will have the chance to see her dress, veil and diamond bandeau tiara up close when they go on show at Windsor Castle, where the couple married in May, before they are displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Meghan worked closely with British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, on the design of her silk dress which featured a boat neckline bodice.
Ms Waight Keller, whose name remained a closely guarded secret until the wedding day itself, also designed the five-metre-long veil.
The veil was embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth countries along with Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and California Poppy, the state flower of California where Meghan was born.
Queen Mary’s diamond tiara, which was lent to Meghan by the Queen, will go on public display for the first time. It was made in 1932 and has a detachable brooch in the centre containing ten diamonds.
Prince Harry has also loaned the collection an identical copy of his wedding outfit.
His frock coat uniform of the Household Cavalry was specially commissioned by the Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner.
A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex goes on display at Windsor Castle from 26th October until 6th January and the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 14th June 2019 until 6th October 2019.
To book tickets for Windsor Castle visit www.royalcollection.org.uk.
Tickets for the Palace of Holyroodhouse will go on sale from 1st November.