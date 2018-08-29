Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress to go on display in a special exhibition later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel on their wedding day. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress is to go on display in a special exhibition later this year. Royal fans will have the chance to see her dress, veil and diamond bandeau tiara up close when they go on show at Windsor Castle, where the couple married in May, before they are displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Meghan worked closely with British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, on the design of her silk dress which featured a boat neckline bodice.

Meghan's veil was embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth countries. Credit: PA

Ms Waight Keller, whose name remained a closely guarded secret until the wedding day itself, also designed the five-metre-long veil. The veil was embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth countries along with Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and California Poppy, the state flower of California where Meghan was born.

Meghan's wedding dress will be displayed in Windsor before moving to Palace of Holyroodhouse. Credit: PA

Queen Mary’s diamond tiara, which was lent to Meghan by the Queen, will go on public display for the first time. It was made in 1932 and has a detachable brooch in the centre containing ten diamonds. Prince Harry has also loaned the collection an identical copy of his wedding outfit.

Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at Givenchy, designed the duchess' dress. Credit: PA