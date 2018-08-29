Farmer enlists help of cow for marriage proposal

A farmer has told how his cow helped him propose to his now bride-to-be.

Chris Gospel of Strichen, Aberdeenshire, got down on one knee in a field to ask for Eilidh Fraser’s hand in marriage.

But the 30-year-old did not need to pop the question, as he enlisted the help of Curlytop the cow by writing “will you marry me?” on the animal’s body.

Mr Gospel said: “She was a star. The writing was on the side and as were were walking up she was facing us.

“Eilidh could see something written on the side but not what it was. Curlytop came up to us and then turned.

“By the time Eilidh read it I was down on one knee and proposed.”