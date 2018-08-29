Final farewells to John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

Family, friends and constituents are gathering at Arizona’s Capitol to pay their respects to Sen John McCain. A private ceremony is set for later on Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where Mr McCain will lie in state. Mr McCain died of brain cancer last Saturday aged 81.

Flags fly at half-mast at the Arizona Capitol Credit: Ross D Franklin/AP

Two hours before the ceremony was set to start, dozens of veterans and active military members had taken spots on the pavement to watch the hearse that will bring Mr McCain’s body from a funeral home to the Capitol. Veteran Judith Hatch handed out flags to those assembled, saying Arizona lost a champion for the military. “We definitely have lost a strong advocate, so we’ll need someone who is going to step up to the plate,” Ms Hatch said. The ceremony will include remarks from Gov Doug Ducey and former US Sen Jon Kyl, plus a benediction from Sen Jeff Flake. It will also mark the first appearance of Mr McCain’s family members since the longtime Arizona senator died.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.