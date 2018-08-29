‘Five Eyes’ countries agree to boost intelligence-sharing

Britain and four key security partners are to boost intelligence-sharing on known or suspected terrorists. The “Five Eyes” countries have signed a “statement of intent” to enhance the exchange of information held on critical watchlists. Following talks between senior ministers, the alliance also called on the technology industry to do more to tackle illegal content online and highlighted the danger of security services being left in the dark by advanced encryption. Home Secretary Sajid Javid and counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA thrashed out a string of commitments during the two-day summit on Australia’s Gold Coast. An official communique published after the meeting said globalised terrorist networks and violent extremists “pose a real and unabating threat to our communities”.

The ministers noted that ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist groups in the Middle East have created new risks, as foreign fighters return to their countries of origin or move to other regions. “We committed to the expanded sharing of information about known or suspected terrorists between our national security and border protection agencies, reiterating that the detection of international movements of terrorists and their associates relies on the rapid sharing of information between partners,” the document said. “We reaffirmed that alerts and intelligence relating to the movement of known and suspected terrorists will be shared between all five partners quickly and effectively.” It is understood a new working group has been proposed to spearhead the drive. The Five Eyes partnership is seen as crucial to the UK’s efforts to counter the terrorist threat, which is seen as unprecedented after five attacks last year.

