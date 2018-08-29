Flying Banker clocks up 11,000 flights over three decades

A woman known as the Flying Banker has been honoured after 30 years of serving remote customers – a job which has seen her notch up 11,000 flights. Every week Anne Rendall island-hops across Orkney to open local Royal Bank of Scotland branches for customers there. Ms Rendall, who has been presented with an award by airline Loganair, says the views on her daily commute “never get old”, even after three decades.

Anne Rendall is one of Loganair’s most frequent flyers Credit: Orkney Photographic/PA

Every Monday the bank worker heads from her base on the capital Kirkwall to Longhope on the island of Hoy by ferry. On Tuesday she flies from Kirkwall Airport to Stronsay, Westray on Wednesday and Sanday on Thursday, before finishing off the week in Stromness. She also visits Papa Westray and North Ronaldsay once a month. The 59-year-old said: “Every day is different and the views on my daily commute never get old. I regularly meet tourists on board who are quite surprised that I get to experience the journey every week.” During a ceremony at Kirkwall Airport, Loganair pilot Colin McAllister presented Ms Rendall with an award commemorating her many flights on board the eight-seater Britten Norman Islanders which link Orkney’s islands.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.