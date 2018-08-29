Friends join teenagers to halt threat of deportation

Dozens of school friends joined two teenager brothers to hand in an 85,000-signature petition to the Home Office to prevent their deportation to Pakistan. Somer Umeed Bakhsh, 15, and his brother Areeb, 13, have lived in Glasgow with their parents Maqsood and Parveen since their family fled Pakistan in 2012 when their father was subjected to death threats due to his Christian faith. The UK Government has repeatedly rejected the family’s plea for asylum, largely because officials do not believe they would be at risk in Pakistan where blasphemy carries the death penalty. Almost 85,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Home Office not to deport the family, who are being supported by the Church of Scotland. Somer, who wants to be an astrophysicist, recently got six As and a B in his National 5 exams at Springburn Academy in Glasgow. Dozens of pupils from the school joined the boys at the Home Office depot in Glasgow on Wednesday to show their support for the petition. Some carried homemade banners reading “We stand with Somer and Areeb” and “Hear our voices we are future of Scotland”.

Somer and Areeb were joined by school friends to hand over a petition Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Somer said: “It’s very nice to see so many people actually supporting us and it shows how much they care.” Areeb said: “I think this will change things because you can’t ignore 85,000 people. “All these people are Scottish and they clearly want us to stay here so you can’t ignore them.” MP Paul Sweeney and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Rev Susan Brown handed over the petition with Possilpark Parish Church members also in attendance to show their support to the family. The boys’ father said they would not be safe if forced to return to Pakistan. Mr Bakhsh, 50, said: “For Christians in my country you face discrimination and uncertainty. We were threatened by different extremist groups and I didn’t want my children to stay there where that threat is always hanging above so I applied for asylum. “We lived in 14 cities in two years before coming here. The Home Office say there are safe places in Pakistan but I have lived it and I know we would not be safe. They are reading about it in books or whatever but I have the primary information and we cannot live there. “Family and friends have been targeted wherever they have been.”

MP Paul Sweeney handed over the petition with Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Right Reverend Susan Brown Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA