Holly Willoughby to co-host I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly

Holly Willoughby will co-host I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly in the next series.

The This Morning presenter said she "couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure".

The 37-year-old will be replacing former I'm A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin, who earlier this month, revealed he was taking a year's break from television following a drink-driving charge which saw him fined £86,000.

The 42-year-old has been undergoing rehab since March.

In a statement, Willoughby said her stint on the ITV show would not be permanent and she was not filling Ant's shoes, but just keeping them "warm for a little bit."

She continued: "I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery."

Willoughby added she is "a huge fan of 'I'm a Celebrity' and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show!

"When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"