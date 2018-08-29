Hurricane death toll estimate in Puerto Rico soars to nearly 3,000

Puerto Rico has raised the official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 after an independent study found the number of people who died in the aftermath was severely undercounted. The new estimate of nearly 3,000 dead in the six months after Maria devastated the US territory in September 2017 and knocked out the electrical grid was made by researchers with the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. The number of dead has political implications for the Trump administration, which was accused of responding half-heartedly to the disaster.

Donald Trump had marvelled over the small loss of life Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

“We never anticipated a scenario of zero communication, zero energy, zero highway access,” governor Ricardo Rossello told reporters. “I think the lesson is to anticipate the worst. Yes, I made mistakes. Yes, in hindsight, things could’ve been handled differently.” He said he is creating a commission to study the hurricane response, and a register of people vulnerable to the next hurricane, such as the elderly, the bedridden and kidney dialysis patients. Mr Rossello acknowledged Puerto Rico remains vulnerable to another major storm. He said the island’s government has improved its communication systems and established a network to distribute food and medicine, but there are still 60,000 homes without a proper roof and the power grid is still unstable.

Ricardo Rossello said ‘things could’ve been handled differently’ Credit: Carlos Giusti/AP