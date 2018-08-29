Irish Government to ponder presidential clash with Armistice Day

The Irish Government is to reflect on plans to inaugurate the president on the centenary of the end of the First World War.

November 11 marks Armistice Day, the day after Michael D Higgins’ term in office finishes and the fresh mandate begins.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it was important that Ireland continued to recognise and commemorate the participation of many Irish people in world wars.

He said: “As a country we’ve shown a maturing in relation to this in recent years, which is very welcome in commemorating a range of events in a sensitive manner.”