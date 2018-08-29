Kanye West apologises for saying slavery was a choice

Kanye West has apologised for calling slavery a choice and clarified remarks he has made about Donald Trump. “I don’t know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I’m sorry for hurting, I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat into the slave comment,” West told 107.5 WGCI radio in his hometown of Chicago. “And I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment, and also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that,” he said.

West also addressed a question that left him speechless on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about why he feels President Donald Trump cares about black people. He later tweeted he was not stumped by the question and did not much appreciate how the show cut awkwardly to a commercial break after his extra-long pause. He said he was just carefully considering his answer. “I feel that (Trump) cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this,” West told WGCI.

US President Donald Trump Credit: Jack Taylor/PA