Lawyers: Kincora home should be included in NIO legacy consultation

A notorious Belfast boy’s home should form part of official efforts to address the legacy of the past, lawyers said.

KRW Law argued that Kincora should be addressed as part of the NIO’s consultation on dealing with the past, which closes next month.

The firm represents Richard Kerr, who alleges he was abused by “very powerful people” with links to Kincora and does not accept the conclusions of the four-year Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry.

The inquiry dismissed long-standing claims that senior politicians, civil servants and businessmen were complicit in a paedophile ring that operated at the home in the 1970s and for which three staff members were jailed.

A statement from KRW said: “In addition to the proposed legal proceedings, KRW will argue that the Kincora scandal must be considered as part of the legacy of the conflict and we have made representations to the Lord Chief Justice and OPONI (Police Ombudsman) to that effect and will make the same point in its submissions to the NIO consultation on the legacy of the conflict.”