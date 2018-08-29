Lewis Pugh’s marathon swim in numbers

Lewis Pugh is anticipated to complete his swim from Land’s End to Dover, in support of cleaning up the oceans, on Wednesday. Here are some of the key numbers linked to his expedition:

– 330 – the miles the endurance athlete is expected to have swum through the English Channel

– 49 – the number of days it took for him to complete his goal despite a target of 50

– 12 – the length in miles (19.26km) of the greatest length covered in a day

– 30% – the proportion of seas Sky’s campaign against plastic waste wants protecting by 2030, which Mr Pugh is supporting