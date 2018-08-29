Lib Dems would work with new pro-EU party, but not join – Farron

Liberal Democrat former leader Tim Farron has told pro-EU Tory and Labour MPs to “grow a flipping backbone” and form a new party.

Mr Farron said the Lib Dems would not join the new party but would “work with them”.

Speaking to Politico’s morning newsletter, Playbook, he argued that the SDP, Britain’s last big breakaway centrist party, was “very close to having made it”.

He said: “Let some of these people in the Labour Party and the Tory Party grow a flipping backbone and leave. And we should work with them.

“Let them form their own party, we will work with them, and we’ll try and do it together. People shouldn’t fall into the mistake of thinking the SDP was a failure. It really wasn’t.

“The day before (former Argentine president Leopoldo) Galtieri invaded the Falklands, they (SDP) were on 51% in the polls and the (Liberal/SDP) alliance got 26% of the vote in ’83 — very, very close to having made it.”

Mr Farron revealed that if a new centrist party was not formed he would also settle for “a decent electable leader” of the Labour Party.

He said: “I’m at the stage now … I’d be content for my children’s future if the Labour Party just sorted its act out, got a decent electable leader and gave the country an alternative.”