Mike Russell: Clear benefits to giving Scotland place in post-Brexit trade talks

Giving the Scottish Government a guaranteed role in the development of future trade deals would have “clear benefits” for both businesses and the public sector, Holyrood’s Constitutional Relations Secretary said.

Mike Russell spoke ahead of a new paper being published by Scottish ministers, setting out a series of proposals on how to protect the country’s interests in post-Brexit trade deals.

It will argue an urgent overhaul is needed of the UK’s current arrangements for developing these international agreements.

And the paper will make the case for giving the both government in Edinburgh and the Scottish Parliament a guaranteed role in all stages of any future trade deals, from their formulation right through to their implementation.

Doing this could protect the NHS in Scotland from the advancement of the private sector, Mr Russell argued, as well as benefiting businesses and consumers