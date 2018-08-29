Murdered student’s parents not comforted by killer’s death

The parents of a student murdered in Ireland have said the pain of losing their daughter has not been eased by knowing her killer is dead. Jastine Valdez was abducted and strangled in an apparently random attack in Co Wicklow earlier this year. The 24-year-old had been walking to the home she shared with her parents in Enniskerry on May 19 when she was kidnapped and murdered by Mark Hennessy.

He was shot dead following an interaction with gardai at Cherrywood Business Park in south Dublin a little over 24 hours after Ms Valdez went missing. Ms Valdez’s body was discovered in thick undergrowth in the Puck’s Castle area of Co Dublin. The accountancy student, originally from the Philippines, lived in Enniskerry in Wicklow while Mr Hennessy, 40, lived with his partner and two children in nearby Bray. Teresito and Danilo Valdez said knowing Jastine’s killer was no longer alive did not give them any solace.

Jastine Valdez’s body was found in heavy undergrowth in Puck’s Castle Lane Credit: Donall Farmer/PA

“It didn’t help, it didn’t ease the pain,” said Teresito Valdez. “We didn’t like that he was killed. It didn’t change anything when we found out that he was killed. “It didn’t ease the pain at all, it didn’t matter. Jastine was gone.” The couple moved to Ireland from the Philippines in 2001 to help provide for their daughter. Ms Valdez, who was seven at the time, was raised by her grandmother until the Valdezs could afford for their daughter to join them in 2015.

