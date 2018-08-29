Older patients being over-tested for thyroid problems, study suggests

GPs may be over-testing older patients for thyroid problems, a new study suggests.

Estimates suggest that as many as 30% of older patients are referred for thyroid function tests.

Annual costs for thyroid function tests in the UK stand at around £30 million, with the majority of tests requested by GPs.

The authors of a new study, led by researchers from the University of Warwick, claimed that GPs “repeatedly” request such tests among older patients “in response to vague symptoms, previously mildly abnormal tests, or as part of other routine care monitoring”.

They said that recommendations for how often thyroid function tests (TFTs) should be repeated are “lacking” as they set out to examine whether repeat testing is beneficial.