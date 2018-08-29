Passenger jumps off ferry near Portsmouth Harbour

A search has been launched after a passenger jumped off a ferry near Portsmouth Harbour.

The person was travelling on the Wightlink ferry from Portsmouth to Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight when the incident happened at around 10.50am on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said an “extensive search is being carried out”, involving a search and rescue helicopter, two lifeboats, harbour patrol vessels and a Royal Navy vessel.