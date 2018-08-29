PM calls on Corbyn to respond to claims of anti-Semitism

Prime Minister Theresa May has waded into the row over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party by calling on Jeremy Corbyn to directly respond to stinging criticism from a former chief rabbi.

The intervention comes after Lord Jonathan Sacks branded the Labour leader an “anti-Semite” and compared Mr Corbyn’s comments on Zionists to Enoch Powell’s inflammatory “rivers of blood” speech.

During a tour of Africa, Mrs May said: “Anti-Semitism is racism. We should all condemn racism in all its forms.

“Lord Sacks was a long-standing chief rabbi, he raised significant concerns but it’s not just him – members of the Labour Party have raised concerns as well.

“I think the leader of the Labour Party needs to respond to those concerns.”

Lord Sacks’s scathing remarks, in which he claimed Mr Corbyn had given support to “racists, terrorists, and dealers of hate”, drew an angry response from Labour.

Condemnation of the Leader of the Opposition by the crossbench peer, who served as chief rabbi between 1991–2013, comes just a week before Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) again considers its code of conduct on anti-Semitism.

Labour hit back at the comments by branding them “absurd and offensive”.