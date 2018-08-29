Point of View: 'Clear connection' between self-harming and social media, says child psychotherapist Louis Weinstock

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issues that matter to them.

In this POV, we hear from child psychotherapist Louis Weinstock who says social media is a contributing factor to children's mental health and even a form of self-harm in itself.

Mr Weinstock's comments come as one in four 14-year-old girls self-harm, according to a Children's Society report released on Wednesday.

He says he has seen a rise in young patients at his practice who have self-harmed and believes there is a "clear connection" between this and "the rise in smartphones, social media and digital technology."

