Police failed to trace 999 caller found dead next day

Police failed to make proper enquiries to trace a man who made a 999 call for an ambulance before being found dead in his home the following day, a review has found.

Albert Insch, 72, was living in supported accommodation in Inverness when he made the emergency call on October 26, 2016, but neither the BT operator nor staff at Police Scotland’s Area Control Room (ACR) could make out what he said.

ACR workers had made an error when recording Mr Insch’s flat number following a previous 999 call and two officers responding to the October 26 call went to the wrong flat.

Receiving no reply, a neighbour who heard them knocking told the officers the occupier was a woman who was in hospital. They left after around eight minutes as ACR staff continued to try to contact Mr Insch by telephone.

The call was closed that evening and his body was found at home the following morning by his carer.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the officers and ACR supervisors should have made further enquiries to establish whether Mr Insch was safe and well.