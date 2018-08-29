Pound surges after Michel Barnier hints EU prepared to offer UK a deal 'like no other' after Brexit

The pound jumped on Wednesday after Michel Barnier hinted the EU was prepared to offer Britain an relationship "such as there never has been" post-Brexit.

With seven months to go until the UK is due to leave the EU, the bloc's chief negotiator hinted that a bespoke deal could soon be achieved.

And Brexit secretary Dominic Raab also sounded positive that a deal is "within our sights".

But, although he suggested Britain could get a unique deal, Mr Barnier said the EU would not allow any deal that effects the status of the single market, saying: "There is no single market a la carte."

The pound rallied to a three-week high following Barnier’s remarks despite him ruling out special regulations for the City.

The British currency jumped almost 1% versus the dollar and euro to touch 1.300 and 1.111 respectively.

Speaking in Berlin, Barnier told reporters: "We are prepared to offer Britain a partnership such as there never has been with any other third country.

“We respect Britain’s red lines scrupulously. In return, they must respect what we are,” he said. “Single market means single market ... There is no single market a la carte.”

Barnier made similar comments last week but they did not have the same effect on financial markets.