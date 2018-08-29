Solihull double murder suspect Janbaz Tarin 'publicly threatened victims hours before they were killed'

The suspect in the double murder of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, 49, was seen threatening the pair hours before they were killed, according to an eyewitness.

The 21-year-old suspect Janbaz Tarin is said to have “slapped” one of the women before making a “killing” gesture at a shisha bar in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

Mohammed Miskari, owner of the Rotana Shisha Bar, told ITV News: “She did come here, she sat with some friends – three guys and other girls were with her – the next person who came inside slapped her – I wasn’t there at the time, I was in the back.

“By the time I come, the guy’s outside already. And then he jumped in a white van, he crossed the road – came here - waving his hand from the window and made a chopping… killing (gesture) or something like that. This is all I saw.

“She said I’m scared, I can’t go home - he might kill me.

“She was really upset and scared – you could tell from her face. The police didn’t do anything – they didn’t come. I told her to come sit inside, she would be safe because the guy’s already left.”