Stacey Solomon hits out at magazine who called her 'boring, desperate and cheap'

The young mum, 28, took to Twitter to voice her anger at the title, branding the story the "meanest thing I've ever seen".

The cover of weekly magazine Now features two images of the Loose Women panelist with a subheading that reads "Why fans are SICK of her."

Furthering her criticism, Ms Solomon wrote to Twitter followers, "Why the silence? You created an entire cover based on the opinions of maybe 3 people & now there are almost a thousand people holding Now accountable."

The TV personality later posted a longer note where she branded Now magazine's words as "bullying."

"The saddest part of this publication is that inside of this magazine, it goes from telling girls to get a revenge body (because it must be their body that caused any upset in their lives & changing that is the only way to fix it) to Stacey's celebrating her natural body & we are bored of it.

"The best thing to come out of this... is that thousands of people disagree with this awful, bullying, insecure pushing journalism and won't stand for it."

Ms Solomon, who has been vocal in the past about the pressures of social media and regularly posts body positive pictures on Instagram, received more than 3,700 likes and 175 retweets from celebrities and fans who shared her anger.