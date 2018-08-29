Study shows ‘shocking’ decline of Arctic skua

A lack of food is behind a huge drop in the UK population of Arctic skuas, conservation scientists say. A study of 33 colonies in Orkney, Shetland and Handa, off Sutherland, recorded an 81% decline in breeding pairs from 1992 to 2015 – reduced from 1,061 to 200. The seabird could become extinct as a breeding species in the UK if the trend is not reversed, the RSPB’s Centre for Conservation Science has warned.

Arctic skuas snatch food such as sandeels from other seabirds Credit: Ian Francis/PA

It identified a reduction in availability of sandeels to Arctic skuas at the crucial time of year they need to feed their young. Dr Allan Perkins, senior conservation scientist at RSPB Scotland and the study’s lead author, said: “Lack of food has been the biggest pressure for these birds and shows just how vulnerable our seabirds and marine life are. “As sandeel numbers have declined around these key north east areas in Scotland the whole food chain is impacted. If these sharp declines continue, it’s possible that Arctic skuas will be lost as a breeding species in Scotland.” Arctic skuas are medium sized seabirds with pointed falcon-like wings and long, pointed tail feathers. The colonies studied hold around a third of the UK’s breeding population, all of which are found in Scotland. The total breeding population will be measured by the Seabirds Count census, a full survey of Britain and Ireland’s seabirds during 2015–19.

Scientists studied colonies on Orkney and Shetland Credit: Ian Francis/PA