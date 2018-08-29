Surreal to host Harry and Meghan, creator of hit show Hamilton reveals

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has said it is “surreal” to host the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a charity performance of his hit show because Harry is a descendant of a leading character. Harry and Meghan sat among the audience in the royal circle in London’s Victoria Palace Theatre for the musical on Wednesday evening.

Harry and Meghan take their seats beside Lin Manuel Miranda Credit: Dan Charity/The Sun/PA

The gala performance was raising money for Sentebale, the HIV charity co-founded by Harry. The hip-hop biography of US founding father Alexander Hamilton pokes fun at the British monarchy and features King George III as a main character.

Ahead of the show, Miranda spoke to the royal pair about the distant relation during their first meeting. Miranda told reporters: “The prince’s sixth-great-grandfather is a character so that’ll be fun and surreal for all of us.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Victoria Palace Theatre through a back entrance Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

“You don’t get that every day. You get heads of state, we’ve had some popular folks come see our show but you don’t often get a direct descendent of one of your main characters. “That’s very exciting and I’m very curious to see their reception.” Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal laughed with Meghan and Harry, both dressed all in black with the duchess wearing Judith & Charles.

Harry thanked Miranda for the charity performance. “Honestly, this is a huge deal to us and it’s going to be a fun night,” Harry told him. Laughing, he added: “I’m sorry you’ve got to watch it again.” Meghan, who has watched the show both sides of the Atlantic while Harry has seen it once in London, said audiences’ responses are “so different” between the UK and the US.

Meghan and Harry both wore black Credit: Dan Charity/PA