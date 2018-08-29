Taking more holidays is key to prolonging your life, experts say

Taking at least three weeks of holiday each year could help you live longer, a study has found.

Researchers said a healthy diet and regular exercise were no substitute for time off when it came to relieving stress.

The 40-year study found that patients who took fewer than three weeks of annual holiday were a third more likely to die young than those who took more.

"Don’t think having an otherwise healthy lifestyle will compensate for working too hard and not taking holidays," said Professor Timo Strandberg, of the University of Helsinki in Finland.

"Vacations can be a good way to relieve stress."