Thomas Cook boss flies to Egypt after death of British couple John and Susan Cooper

Thomas Cook boss flies to Egypt after death of British couple. Credit: PA

The CEO of Thomas Cook is to meet the Egyptian prime minister to discuss the deaths of a British couple. John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died while on a holiday with the tour operator in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Eygypt. A Thomas Cook spokesman said: "Thomas Cook CEO, Peter Fankhauser, has flown to Egypt today to meet with the Egyptian prime minister, His Excellency Dr Mostafa Madbouly. "They will discuss the recent tragic deaths of Mr and Mrs Cooper in Hurghada and the ongoing investigation by the Egyptian authorities."

Thomas Cook Group CEO Peter Fankhauser is to discuss the deaths of John and Susan Cooper with Egypt’s prime minister. Credit: PA

Thomas Cook is hoping to obtain permission from the Egyptian authorities to access the hotel room where the Coopers were staying. Fankhauser has previously insisted there is "no real evidence what caused the deaths" but pledged to support the family and Egyptian authorities to "get to the bottom of it and to get to the cause." The couple were staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel.

John and Susan Cooper died whilst on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt.

Mr Cooper, 69, died in his room, while Mrs Cooper, 63, a Thomas Cook employee, died after being taken to hospital, according to their daughter, Kelly Ormerod. She has said there was "something suspicious" behind the deaths and described them as being in "perfect health" just hours before being taken ill.

The family were staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. Credit: AP

Fankhauser said Thomas Cook decided to move 300 guests out of the hotel 24 hours later as a precaution after becoming aware of an “increased number” of illnesses. He confirmed that 13 customers had food poisoning but were not in a serious condition. A technical team’s inspection of the Coopers’ room showed there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks, according to a statement by prosecutor Nabil Sadeq. Thomas Cook has commissioned its own tests into food hygiene and air conditioning at the hotel, although it has not been granted access to the Coopers’ room.

Christi and Bobby Shepherd died from carbon monoxide poisoning on a Thomas Cook holiday in 2006. Credit: PA