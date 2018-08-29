Tim Farron tells pro-EU Tory and Labour MPs to form new party

Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has told pro-EU Tory and Labour MPs to “grow a flipping backbone” and form a new party.

Mr Farron said that the Lib Dems would not join the new party but would “work with them”.

Speaking to Politico’s morning newsletter, Playbook, he said: “Let some of these people in the Labour party and the Tory party grow a flipping backbone and leave. And we should work with them.

“Let them form their own party, we will work with them, and we’ll try and do it together.”

He added: “People shouldn’t fall into the mistake of thinking the SDP was a failure. It really wasn’t,” he said, of Britain’s last big breakaway centrist party.