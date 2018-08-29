Trump warns tech giants ‘be careful’ after bias accusations

President Donald Trump has accused Google and other US tech companies of rigging search results about him “so that almost all stories & news is BAD”. He offered no evidence of bias, but a top adviser said the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google should face federal regulation. Google pushed back sharply, saying: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.” The president, who has said he runs on little sleep, jumped on to Twitter before dawn on Tuesday to rehash his recent complaints about alleged suppression of conservative voices and positive news about him.

He followed that up with vague threats in Oval Office comments. “I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people, and I think that’s a very serious thing. That’s a very serious charge,” Mr Trump said, adding that Google, Twitter, Facebook and others “better be careful, because you can’t do that to people.” Mr Trump claimed that “we have literally thousands and thousands of complaints coming in. … So I think that Google and Twitter and Facebook, they’re really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful.” Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, told reporters later that the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be subject to some government regulation. In his tweets, Mr Trump said — without offering evidence — that “Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?” He added, again with no evidence, that “96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous”.

