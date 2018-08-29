May to announce new cyber unit in Kenya to target paedophiles

British paedophiles will be targeted by a new security pact to be announced as Theresa May concludes her Africa tour in Kenya.

Downing Street said Britain will build a cyber centre in Nairobi to help Kenyan police stop child abuse images being shared online and assist efforts to identify potential victims.

The UK will also help fund work by the Kenyan authorities to access data from tech firms to catch offenders, No 10 added.

Airport security is within the agreement, including machines to detect explosives, in a bid to protect Britons and others who visit Kenya.

Support to police in dealing with violence against girls and women, plus legal expertise on pursuing complex terror and organised crime cases will be offered by the UK too.

Mrs May will become the first British Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher in 1988 to visit Kenya.

She is to meet president Uhuru Kenyatta and see British soldiers who are training troops from Kenya and other African countries fighting al-Shabaab in Somalia.