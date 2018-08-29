What is modern slavery and who are the victims?

Theresa May has described modern slavery as “one of the greatest human rights abuses of our time” as she prepared to meet victims of the crime in Nigeria.

Q: What is modern slavery?

A: According to campaign group the Walk Free Foundation, it refers to situations where one person has taken away another person’s freedom so that they can be exploited.

It includes human trafficking, slavery and slavery-like practices such as servitude, forced labour, forced or servile marriage, the sale and exploitation of children, and debt bondage.

Q: Where are the victims from?

A: They are often brought to the UK and other wealthy nations by human traffickers to be exploited in the sex trade, or used for forced labour, domestic servitude or even organ harvesting.

But they can also be UK residents who are exploited because of their vulnerability.