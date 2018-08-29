What the papers say – August 29

Conservative ructions over Brexit and a fresh storm over anti-Semitism facing Labour make headlines on Wednesday. The Guardian leads with Theresa May’s indication that she will fight off any leadership challenge from Boris Johnson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express says the Prime Minister brushed aside the suggestion of a coup as she promised to deliver a Brexit deal that honours the 2016 referendum.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However The Times reports that other forces could be at play, with pro-EU Tory MPs fearing Ukip supporters will attempt to unseat them and elect a Brexiteer PM.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile The Independent leads on Mrs May’s Brexit trade mission to Africa, reporting that agreements reached on the trip do not improve on current terms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Last week footage from 2013 emerged of Jeremy Corbyn criticising a group of British Zionists. The Daily Mail leads with Lord Jonathan Sacks’ comparison of the Labour leader’s comments with Enoch Powell’s inflammatory “rivers of blood” speech.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph also carries the former chief rabbi’s criticism of Mr Corbyn on its front page.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with the death of a mother-of-three, 29, from Leeds after undergoing “bum lift” surgery in Turkey.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the Financial Times reports that more than a dozen company retirement schemes have been warned “overly generous” pension payouts could damage remaining funds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i leads with a medical advance that will help identify people at risk of heart attack years in an advance.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports that twins sold as babies to a British couple are now “thriving” at university in the US.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Metro leads with an attack on police officers making an arrest at a London McDonald’s.