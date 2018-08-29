Why did Michel Barnier's latest Brexit remarks give the pound such a boost?

“We are prepared to offer Britain a partnership such as there never has been with any other third country…”

Almost before Michel Barnier could finish that sentence the pound shot up, rising by more than a cent both against the dollar at $1.30 and the euro at just over €1.11.

The words of the EU’s chief negotiator, spoken in French to a German audience, have seen the biggest rise in the value of British currency in more than three weeks.

But why?

After all it’s not the first time the EU’s Chief Negotiator has suggested the UK would get a bespoke deal. Only last week he said this: “Our challenge for the coming weeks is to try and define an ambitious partnership between the UK and the EU - a partnership that has no precedent.”

But last week, there was little market movement and certainly nothing compared to today.

Josie Dent, an economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, believes it’s a combination of factors.