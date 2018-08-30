Aerospace innovation centre secures £5m Government grant

The Scottish Government is to invest almost £5 million in an aerospace innovation centre. The Spirit AeroSystems open access centre in Prestwick will focus on technology and development of the next generation of aircraft, the US company said. The £4.8 million investment will create 40 jobs and enable further growth over the next decade, the Scottish Government said. The grant will provide Spirit with “state-of-the-art research and development facilities” and give access to other companies undertaking their own research and development, either independently or in collaboration with Spirit. It follows initial £2.1 million funding for Spirit last year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the latest funding on a visit to the manufacturing site in the South Ayrshire town on Thursday. But the Scottish Greens said it is unacceptable for the Government to invest in a company involved in the manufacture of military aircraft around the world. The company’s website lists defence projects including modifying commercial aircraft for military use. Ms Sturgeon said: “Just before last year’s Programme for Government I visited Spirit AeroSystems to set out our ambition for Scotland to develop, design and manufacture the technologies and products of the future, backed by an extra £45 million for business research and development over the next three years. “Research and development drives innovation and economic growth so it’s great to be back here to see that additional support helping not just Spirit, but also companies across Scotland develop new products. “Today’s announcement underlines the importance of Prestwick as an aviation hub and as a key piece of Scotland’s industrial infrastructure, supporting jobs, investment and opportunity.” Scott McLarty, AeroSystems vice-president for the UK and Malaysia, said: “The new innovation centre will allow us to scale up our technology demonstrators and enable growth in advanced composite technologies and automated assembly.

Nicola Sturgeon talks with Spirit AeroSystems engineer Stephen Brown Credit: John Linton/PA