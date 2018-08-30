Alex Salmond hits crowdfunding target within hours of quitting SNP

Former first minister Alex Salmond has exceeded his fundraising target for his legal challenge against the Scottish Government within hours of announcing he had quit the SNP. The former nationalist leader dramatically revealed he had resigned his membership of the party on Wednesday evening amid allegations of sexual harassment. At the same time he announced a crowdfunding campaign to help with his costs in a legal action against the Scottish Government. He is challenging the way the complaints against him have been handled – and also strongly denies the allegations. By 8am on Thursday, his crowdfunder had raised more than £60,000 – exceeding the £50,000 target.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But opposition parties have attacked the fundraising move as “astonishing” and “unbelievable” – with some Labour politicians urging the public to donate cash to charities working with women who have suffered abuse instead. Nicola Sturgeon, the current First Minister and SNP leader, voiced her “huge sadness” over Mr Salmond’s decision, but said she understood why her mentor for three decades had chosen to relinquish his party membership. Mr Salmond made the revelation in a video message posted online on Wednesday evening.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He stated: “I have been a member of the Scottish National Party for 45 years, 20 of them as party leader and seven as first minister of Scotland. “I hope I have done the party and the broader cause of independence some service. “I truly love the SNP and the wider independence movement in Scotland. They have been the defining commitment of my life. “But today I have written to the national secretary of the party resigning my membership.” Mr Salmond said he was giving up his membership of the party he joined 45 years ago to avoid sparking internal divisions. But he stressed his “absolute intention” to reapply for SNP membership “just as soon as I have had the opportunity to clear my name”. Two complaints, fiercely denied by Mr Salmond, were raised in January against him and he was informed of an investigation in March. The former SNP leader, who was Scotland’s longest serving first minister, is now taking court action against the Scottish Government, with papers lodged at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.