Argentina raises interest rate to 60% as peso plunges

Argentina’s Central Bank on Thursday increased its benchmark interest rate to 60%, the world’s highest, in an effort to halt a sharp slide in the value of the peso, which plunged to a record low. The peso fell more than 15% against the dollar on Thursday, trading at 40.5 per greenback, after slipping about 7% the day before. The Central Bank said in a statement that it was raising its benchmark interest rate by 15 percentage points to 60% in response to the currency problems and the risk of greater impact on local inflation, which is already running at about 30% a year.

A woman walks past a wall spray painted with a message that reads in Spanish, Macri lies Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The tumult in the exchange market came a day after President Mauricio Macri said he was asking for an early release of some IMF funds under a 50 billion US dollar (£38 billion) backup financing arrangement approved earlier. Some experts said the announcement, combined with the interest rate hike, had the unintended effect of fuelling the crisis of confidence. “I think today’s interest hike announcement will do nothing but leave investors even more jittery,” said Monica de Bolle, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Macri has struggled to calm markets and bring confidence to Argentines who continue to lose purchasing power. Many are frustrated with job losses, higher utility rates and a rise in poverty levels.

A woman watches the news showing dollar rates Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP