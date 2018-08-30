Barefoot woman filmed ringing doorbell with wrists shackled found safe

A woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night, her wrists shackled in what appeared to be broken restraints, has been found safe, police in Texas said.

Lieutenant Scott Spencer of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the 32-year-old is with family out of state.

He said officers had found her 49-year-old boyfriend dead on Wednesday morning at a house in an area 46 miles north of Houston.

Mr Spencer said the man had made suicidal comments in a call to the sheriff’s office and had died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that his girlfriend was the barefoot young woman seen in a nearby resident’s security video ringing the doorbell early on Friday while wearing a T-shirt and wrist restraints.

Mr Spencer said her identity is being withheld for now as a domestic violence victim.