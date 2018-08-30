Bikini-clad blimp of Sadiq Khan to fly over London

A giant balloon depicting London mayor Sadiq Khan dressed in a bikini will fly over Parliament Square this weekend. Organisers have raised more than £58,000 for the 29ft blimp as part of a campaign seeking to remove Mr Khan from his post. They claim crime has risen sharply during his time in City Hall and intend to use the inflatable to “demonstrate our unhappiness with him as our mayor of London”. It comes after Mr Khan defended the flying of a blimp of Donald Trump over the capital during the US president’s UK visit last month.

The ‘Trump Baby’ balloon flew over London last month Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

A Crowdfunder page set up by Yanny Bruere, who describes himself as a free speech advocate, says: “In light of the Donald Trump ‘Baby Trump’ ballon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the U.K., let’s get a ‘baby Khan’ one and see if FREE SPEECH applies to all and whether or not Mr Khan and the London assembly will also approve this. “Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don’t feel safe and they aren’t safe, 81 murders this year alone! Khan Out. “Any surplus money raised will be used for a continuing campaign to remove Sadiq Khan from office and also for defending free speech which is constantly under attack.”

